Shiawassee County man arrested in Oakland County sex sting

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mid-Michigan is among three arrested in a sex sting operation in Oakland County.

The three men were arrested and charged after allegedly trying to have sex with an underage girl. Authorities said officers disguised themselves and caught the men in an undercover sting operation.

Those arrested were Richard August Prausa, 45, of Clarkston; Fazlollah Farz Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills; and John Erwin Dingens, 61, of Corunna.

Authorities said the three men showed up at different times and were not together when arrested.

All three men were charged Saturday with four felonies, including possessing child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using computers to commit a crime.

“If you target kids, we’re going to target you,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Apparently, some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”

