Shiawassee County man arrested in Oakland County sex sting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mid-Michigan is among three arrested in a sex sting operation in Oakland County.

The three men were arrested and charged after allegedly trying to have sex with an underage girl. Authorities said officers disguised themselves and caught the men in an undercover sting operation.

Those arrested were Richard August Prausa, 45, of Clarkston; Fazlollah Farz Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills; and John Erwin Dingens, 61, of Corunna.

Authorities said the three men showed up at different times and were not together when arrested.

All three men were charged Saturday with four felonies, including possessing child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using computers to commit a crime.

“If you target kids, we’re going to target you,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Apparently, some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.