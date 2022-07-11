Petition to get preserve abortion access and reproductive freedom gets required number of signatures to make November ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Organizers with Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) has surpassed the required 425,059 signatures to get abortion access on the November ballot in Michigan.

The group says they have obtained 753,759 signatures that will be turned in to the Michigan Secretary of State on Monday. Those signatures came from every county in the state.

If the signatures are certified, the measure will go on the November ballot to let Michiganders determine the fate of abortion rights in the state. At least 51% of voters must vote “Yes” for the state’s constitution to be amended.

The amendment would be required as Michigan currently has a 1931 trigger law that criminalizes abortion. However, that law was suspended by a preliminary injunction after Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a lawsuit alongside an abortion provider.

News 10 will be at the RFFA press conference which is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.