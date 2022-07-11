Advertisement

Nicklaus Visiting St. Andrews

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson served as honorary starters for the 2022 Masters...
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson served as honorary starters for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Jack Nicklaus is at St. Andrews for the first time in 17 years, this time without his golf clubs. That hasn’t lessened his appreciation of the Old Course for the British Open. Nicklaus is receiving honorary citizenship from St. Andrews. He says he was amazed in 1964 when he first played St. Andrews how it tested golfers of that time. And he says the centuries-old course remains a test today. Tiger Woods played nine holes of practice. He’s won twice at St. Andrews. Defending champion Collin Morikawa has spent two days getting know the Old Course and is still learning.

