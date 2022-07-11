Nicklaus Visiting St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Jack Nicklaus is at St. Andrews for the first time in 17 years, this time without his golf clubs. That hasn’t lessened his appreciation of the Old Course for the British Open. Nicklaus is receiving honorary citizenship from St. Andrews. He says he was amazed in 1964 when he first played St. Andrews how it tested golfers of that time. And he says the centuries-old course remains a test today. Tiger Woods played nine holes of practice. He’s won twice at St. Andrews. Defending champion Collin Morikawa has spent two days getting know the Old Course and is still learning.

