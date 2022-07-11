NHL Free Agent Season About to Begin

-Winger Johnny Gaudreau and center Nazem Kadri are among the top NHL free agents to watch when the market opens Wednesday. John Klingberg is the top defenseman available in a class that is dominated by forwards. Calgary’s Gaudreau and Colorado’s Kadri each had a career year. Kadri also helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history. Teammate Darcy Kuemper and Toronto’s Jack Campbell are the best goaltenders available. Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin could also be a sought-after option if the Penguins do not re-sign him.

