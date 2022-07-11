Advertisement

NHL Free Agent Season About to Begin

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Jul. 11, 2022
-Winger Johnny Gaudreau and center Nazem Kadri are among the top NHL free agents to watch when the market opens Wednesday. John Klingberg is the top defenseman available in a class that is dominated by forwards. Calgary’s Gaudreau and Colorado’s Kadri each had a career year. Kadri also helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history. Teammate Darcy Kuemper and Toronto’s Jack Campbell are the best goaltenders available. Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin could also be a sought-after option if the Penguins do not re-sign him.

