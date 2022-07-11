MSU Hires New Athletic Department Staffer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Monday announced the appointment of LaRhonda Burley as a senior associate athletic director, a newly created post. Burley is a brand marketing specialist with 15 years of experience in a variety of professional sports roles. She has degrees from Maryland and Georgetown.

