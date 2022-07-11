‘The motorcycle was reunited with the owner’ -- Lansing Police arrest suspect accused of stealing a motorcycle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was taken into custody after he was spotted with a stolen motorcycle on Saturday.

Lansing Police announced the arrest of a suspect who was found with a motorcycle that matched the details of a reported stolen bike earlier that Saturday. Authorities said an observant police officer saw a man pushing a motorcycle across the sidewalk near Kalamazoo & Holmes.

The officer attempted to contact the suspect and ask about the motorcycle. Then the suspect immediately fled on foot and after a short pursuit the suspect, a convicted felon, was taken into custody.

In a Facebook post, the LPD said that “the suspect was arrested for Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Narcotics, as well as numerous warrants. The motorcycle was reunited with the owner at scene!”

