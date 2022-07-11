Midwest League Honor for Lugnuts Pitcher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Midwest League has named Jack Owen of the Lansing Lugnuts as its pitcher of the week. The 24 year old Owen, in his third start since joining the Lugnuts from single A Stockton, pitched six perfect innings in a victory last Friday night at Jackson Field over the Great Lakes Loons.

