Michigan State University extends tailgating hours at Spartan Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s going to be more time for tailgating at Michigan State University football games for the 2022-23 season school year.

The university announced Monday it has extended hours. The lots will be open at 7 a.m. for all kickoffs between noon and 4 p.m.

They’ll open at 11 a.m. for night games.

The new hours only apply to Saturday games.

MSU is also allowing clear bags in Spartan Stadium. Bags that meet guidelines can be brought in or purchased at the stadium.

Exceptions can be made for medically necessary, childcare or dietary items after proper inspection.

More information can be found on the official MSU Spartans website here.

