Michigan community leaders gather for conversation about school safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s easy to throw your hands up in frustration and despair over school safety -- especially the Oxford and Uvalde shootings. But school leaders and lawmakers don’t have that luxury -- they need to find solutions. On July 11, 2022, they got together at Thorburn Education Center in Mason to talk about what more can be done.

“Ingham County schools hired additional mental health support people. We appointed inclusion and outreach coordinators. We hired additional school social workers, school nurses, trained as many people as possible. And in reality, it still hasn’t been enough,” said Holt Schools Superintendent, David Hornak.

That’s why he joined legislators, business leaders and other superintendents for the conversation -- a conversation one State Representative said is long overdue.

“If we don’t finally start to have courageous conversations about ways to keep our kids safe when they are entrusted in our school buildings it will not be a matter of ‘if there will be another act of violence in one of our buildings,’ it will be when,” said Rep. Sarah Anthony (D) Lansing.

Lawmakers talked about the bipartisan effort plan to put $50 million towards mental health and school safety. One local Senator said you can’t talk about school safety without talking about guns.

“Red flag laws, magazine capacity limits, safe storage laws, background checks are all essential parts of school safety that are having zero conversations in the current legislature,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel (D) East Lansing.

East Lansing’s Superintendent assured parents their kids will be safe at school. She hopes their conversation will introduce some changes and provide some relief.

“I think Oxford brought it home here and really brought it to the top of our priority list in terms of taking some new action and taking some steps that maybe we haven’t done before around school safety,” said East Lansing Schools Superintendent, Dori Leyko.

“And there’s a lot of sleepless nights of superintendents when you’re laying up at 3 in the morning, looking at the ceiling wondering about ‘hey did I make the right decision today about having school being open tomorrow,’” said Williamston Schools Superintendent, Adam Spina.

And that’s why school leaders say this conversation is so important.

The National Center for Education Statistics says 70% of public schools reported an increase in the number of students seeking mental health services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

