Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on felony warrant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for Donna Mitchell, a 44-year-old woman wanted on a felony warrant.
According to authorities, Mitchell has outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions as well. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 168 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.
Read next:
- ‘The motorcycle was reunited with the owner’ -- Lansing Police arrest suspect accused of stealing a motorcycle
- The Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Hang up if we ask for a payment over the phone’
- ‘I’m extremely proud’ -- Republican party monument in Jackson restored, honors birthplace of GOP
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.