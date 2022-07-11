Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on felony warrant

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for Donna Mitchell, a 44-year-old woman wanted on a felony warrant.

According to authorities, Mitchell has outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions as well. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 168 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

