Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on felony warrant

Donna Mitchell
Donna Mitchell(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for Donna Mitchell, a 44-year-old woman wanted on a felony warrant.

According to authorities, Mitchell has outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions as well. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 168 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

