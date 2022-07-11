Lansing police seize 2 illegal guns, drugs overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have seized two illegal guns during two traffic stops late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the two guns and 8.5 grams of narcotics were taken off the streets.

Police said both suspects were taken into custody and lodged on multiple felonies.

