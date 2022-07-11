Advertisement

Lansing police seize 2 illegal guns, drugs overnight

Lansing police said they took two guns and 8.5 grams of narcotics of the street.
Lansing police said they took two guns and 8.5 grams of narcotics of the street.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have seized two illegal guns during two traffic stops late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the two guns and 8.5 grams of narcotics were taken off the streets.

Police said both suspects were taken into custody and lodged on multiple felonies.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘The motorcycle was reunited with the owner’ -- Lansing Police arrest suspect accused of stealing a motorcycle
Women’s rights march in East Lansing protests overturning of Roe
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man for questioning in retail fraud investigation
Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
‘Promote the Vote’ ballot initiative surpasses Michigan signature requirement, group says
Petition to preserve abortion access, reproductive freedom gets required number of signatures...
Abortion access, reproductive freedom rights may be on Michigan Midterm ballot
Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River prompt nature center closure at Albion College
Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River prompt nature center closure at Albion College
Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River prompt nature center closure at Albion College
Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River prompt nature center closure at Albion College