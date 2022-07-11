Jackson police use automated cameras to find stolen cars

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson police have attributed a new camera system with helping them in the recent recovery of several stolen vehicles.

The cameras, known as Flock Safety license plate readers, scan license plates and alert police when vehicles of interest enter an area. These include plates on cars reported as stolen, plates associated with Amber alerts and other similar circumstances.

Read: Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Hang up if we ask for a payment over the phone’

“Flock Safety ALPR cameras send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted felony suspect vehicle from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction,” a company spokesperson said. “They can also send real-time alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.”

Jackson officers have recovered several stolen vehicles after being alerted by the cameras and also used them to help solve a shots fired case. According to police, at least one of the stolen vehicles recovered also had illegal firearms.

Jackson had 10 Flock Safety cameras installed earlier in the summer, one of over 30 cities across the state of Michigan to do so.

The cameras differ from normal traffic cams in that they capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, but they don’t record speed or utilize facial recognition.

“We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to detect and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement,” the company said in an email. “Law enforcement agencies report 600-700 crimes per day solved with Flock Safety technology, approaching 3% of all reported crime in America.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.