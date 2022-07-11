Advertisement

The Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Hang up if we ask for a payment over the phone’

If the police ask you to pay off a fine with a gift card, it is a scam.
(Pixabay)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said to ignore any phone calls claiming to be from police if they demand payments over the phone, even if they threaten arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said that if Ingham County residents receive a phone call claiming it is them and asking for payments over the phone, even if the name might sound like it’s a deputy you know, to just hang up.

They said they do not call citizens demanding payment with Apple gift cards, or any form of cash or other payment over the phone.

If you want to learn more on how to avoid these scams, the Federal Trade Commission is offering a guide on their website.

