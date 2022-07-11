‘I’m extremely proud’ -- Republican party monument in Jackson restored, honors birthplace of GOP

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Republican party was founded in Jackson, Michigan, only one presidential election away from the Civil War. Over a hundred years ago, a plaque was placed there to commemorate the party that was founded by people with a shared desire to abolish slavery, uphold democracy and keep the states of America united.

But it was tarnished over time.

The plaque is made of metal and affixed to stone, strong material which was designed to last throughout the years. And the structure has lasted, but weather and time had obscured the words on the plaque, which acknowledged the principles the party was founded on only a few short years before a Republican president would lead the Union during the Civil War.

The plaque reads: "Here, Under the Oaks, July 6th, 1854, was born the Republican Party. Destined in the throes of civil strife to abolish slavery, vindicate democracy and perpetuate the union." (WILX)

The 112-year-old “Under the Oaks” historic plaque has just been restored to it’s former beauty, thanks to a partnership between to the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society and the Jackson County Republican Committee.

“I’m extremely proud of this parentship. Projects like this show how working together, we can achieve great heights, such as preserving this historic anti-slavery plaque that will inspire generations to come,” said Maurice Imhoff, President of the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society.

The historic plaque was restored by Giorgio Gikas and Clifton English of Venus Bronze works, a sculptural restoration firm. Gikas learned his trade in the artists’ foundry run by his family in Athens, Greece, and he brought those skills to the U.S. when he immigrated in the 1970s.

Thanks to Gikas and English, visitors to Jackson can now look on the plaque and see what the people who visited it in its past saw.

Under the Oaks monument to founding of Republican party in Jackson, Michigan. (WILX)

On major anniversaries, those visitors included presidents.

On June 4, 1910, President William Howard Taft visited Jackson to dedicate the monument to his party’s founding. In 1952, after the New Deal had drastically shifted the political landscape, then-presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower visited the Under the Oaks Park. On the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the Republican party, Vice President Richard M. Nixon spoke next to the plaque.

The 115th Anniversary is just a few years off, in 2025, and may receive more presidential attention. If the restoration work is maintained, it should look brighter for that visit than it did even when Nixon stood by it decades before.

The monument shares the honor of recognizing the place where the Republican party was founded. Although the early origination efforts of party leaders began in a school in Wisconsin, known as Little White Schoolhouse, the first gathering of a group of people calling themselves Republicans took place at spot where the Under the Oaks monument stands.

