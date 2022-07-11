Advertisement

Former Michigan Football Coach Moeller Dies

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller has died at the age of 81. Moeller succeeded Bo Schembechler, coaching the Wolverines five seasons from 1990 through ‘94. His record was 44-13-3 with three Big Ten titles. Moeller lost his job in the spring of 1995 after a Southfield restaurant incident and Lloyd Carr was promoted to head coach where he ended up becoming a hall of famer. Moeller also was interim coach for seven games in 2000 for the Detroit Lions fashioning a 4-3 record.

