First Alert Weather Day

Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon/Evening
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Afternoon/Evening
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible between 4-10 P.M. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from any severe thunderstorms today.

After a beautiful weekend, some changes across the area today with a storm system heading into the Northern Great Lakes. We see warmer air rush into the area on a southwest breeze. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible through the day. The humidity levels will be on the rise today, too. Late afternoon into the evening the potential exists for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and race across the area ahead of a cold front that should be east of Mid-Michigan by 10 P.M. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows tonight in the upper 60s.

