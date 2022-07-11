Final suspect arraigned in Eaton County ‘Jack in the Box’ cold case

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday Eaton County Deputies took custody of Beverly McCallum at the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport. She had been in custody since February 2020 in Rome, Italy, for pending Murder-related charges.

It may signal the beginning of the end for a cold case that has haunted the county for two decades.

Background: Woman to stand trial for Charlotte 17-year cold case, “Jack in the Box”

In 2002, the burned remains of Charlotte resident Roberto Caraballo, 35, were found inside a metal footlocker in Ottawa County. The footlocker had been set on fire, and the remains could not be identified until 2015, when a documentary by a Hope College professor helped Caraballo’s family discover what had happened to him.

Police investigating in those early days deemed Caraballo ‘Jack-in-the-box.’

Christopher McMillan, now 42, Beverly McCallum, 58, and Dineane Ducharme, 38, have been charged with homicide, conspiracy and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October of 2019 and agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother, Beverly McCallum.

McCallum was married to Caraballo at the time. McMillan told police that McCallum pushed Caraballo down the basement stairs in a home in Charlotte, where two accomplices (McMillan and Ducharme) tried to beat him to death with a hammer. Upon realizing Caraballo was still alive, suffocated him by wrapping a plastic bag around his head.

In 2018, when charges were first issued in the case, McCallum was living outside of the country. She was arrested in Rome in 2020, and as of Friday has been transferred to US custody to face trial.

The Sheriff’s Office said, “We would like to thank the United States Marshall’s Service Western District of Michigan, the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office, the Polizia di Stato of Rome, Italy, and the Gerald R. Ford Airport Police Department for the smooth transition of taking McCallum into our custody.”

McCallum has been arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge K. Morton on the following charges:

Second Degree Murder

Disinterment/mutilation of a body

Bond has been set at $10 million dollars. McCallum is the last defendant to be charged in the “Jack in the Box” cold case.

