East Lansing considering proposal to become sanctuary city

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan city could become a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

Related: East Lansing against anti-sanctuary city bills

The East Lansing Human Rights Commission is discussing the possibility. It comes after a proposal by the Associated Students of Michigan State University, the student government organization at the college.

With the change, the East Lansing Police Department wouldn’t cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in serving arrest warrants to undocumented immigrants.

The city previously discussed the measure in 2017, but decided against it after being threatened with losing federal funding by former President Donald Trump.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.