East Lansing considering proposal to become sanctuary city

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan city could become a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

The East Lansing Human Rights Commission is discussing the possibility. It comes after a proposal by the Associated Students of Michigan State University, the student government organization at the college.

With the change, the East Lansing Police Department wouldn’t cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in serving arrest warrants to undocumented immigrants.

The city previously discussed the measure in 2017, but decided against it after being threatened with losing federal funding by former President Donald Trump.

