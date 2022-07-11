Abortion access, reproductive freedom rights may be on Michigan Midterm ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It could be up to voters to decide if abortion will stay legal in Michigan.

A group called Reproductive Freedom for All turned in signatures Monday to get on the November ballot.

Ken Whittaker has been a strong supporter of reproductive rights since before he was a father of six. He hears a lot of people say it’s a woman’s issue, but he doesn’t see it that way.

“That includes men and women. It’s vasectomies and it’s abortions, it’s condoms and contraception,” Whittaker said. “Regardless of whether it’s incest, whether it’s rape or whether it’s an economic choice for families.”

When Whittaker was 25, he found himself with four children and decided to have a vasectomy. He said that’s a choice he was able to make and said everybody should have freedom over their bodies. But with Roe V. Wade overturned, he’s worried all reproductive rights are in jeopardy.

“That’s something I can’t stand for. I need rights for my children -- all six of them -- that I have now, so that they have the rights that I have,” Whittaker said.

Supporters gathered more than 750,000 signatures for a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights -- 300,000 more than necessary.

The state of Michigan still has to verify if the signatures are legitimate

“We are discussing with out legal team, currently if we do want to legally challenge the signatures so, we’ll have more on that to come in the future once we make a decision about what we’re doing going forward,” said Anna Visser, with Right to Life Michigan.

If the signatures are accepted, Right to Life plans to fight hard to convince voters to choose “No” in November. One line of attack will be to point out that the proposal is more than just a state law, it’s rewriting Michigan’s Constitution.

“It’s permanently changing something within our state and I don’t think people realize the severity of that and kind of how long lasting that is,” Visser said.

A 1931 law makes abortion in Michigan illegal, except to save the life of the mother. A judge issued an injunction, blocking it from taking effect while a lawsuit works through the courts. If the amendment gets on the ballot and is approved, it would override that law.

Related: Future of abortion in Michigan remains unclear

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.