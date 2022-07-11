$63 million in US funding improvements to 3 Michigan airports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan airports will have $63 million in federal funding for improvements

It’s part of a package that includes nearly $1 billion in grants to expand capacity at US airport terminals. These improvements are aimed at improving energy efficiency, promoting competition and providing easier access for individuals with disabilities. The infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is an investment in US infrastructure that is intended to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrade and expand public transit, modernize the nation’s ports and airports, improve safety and address the climate crisis.

Read: Jackson police use automated cameras to find stolen cars

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced three Michigan airports were awarded $63 million through U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Michigan’s airports are critical to the state’s economy and support $22 billion in economic development across the state,” said Gov. Whitmer. “These three federal grants, totaling $63 million in funding, will improve the customer experience at Michigan’s major airports, help small businesses transport goods, and enhance domestic competitiveness. We are grateful to our federal partners for getting this done and will continue working to grow Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and invest in every region of the state.”

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will receive $49.6 million in funding that will go towards more efficient the passenger boarding bridges that with increased handicapped access, updated public restrooms and new baggage claim belts.

As part of the ongoing terminal gate expansion project, Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $8.7 million in funding to install eight new passenger boarding bridges. The new boarding bridges will eliminate the need for ground-level loading.

Bishop International Airport in Flint will receive $3.5 million in funding to replace the existing terminal roof, which will be upgraded with energy efficient materials, including improved insulation. The new roof is expected decrease heating and cooling needs and, in turn, reduce energy consumption.

Historically, the FAA has invested in runways, traffic-control towers, and back-of-house infrastructure.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.