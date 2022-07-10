‘He can only do so much as president’ -- Women’s rights march in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Supporters of women’s rights marched Sunday to protest the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Michigan State University (MSU) students and community members gathered Sunday afternoon at the MSU Rock to protest the right of abortions.

Organizer Aleaha Reneè Smith said with the overturning of Roe V. Wade that all hands should be involved.

“Everyone has a woman in their life, okay? No matter if you’re a man, non-binary, or anything like that, everyone has a woman or loves somebody that this affects,” said Smith. “It should affect people because it affects the people that you love, honestly.”

Sunday’s protest followed President Joe Biden’s effort to protect abortion rights with an executive order he signed Friday. Biden said this will safeguard access to the abortion pill and emergency contraception.

Although, protesters like Samara Zinnerman said it does not go far enough.

“He can only do so much as president, everything still goes through the supreme court,” said Zinnerman.

Women’s rights supporter Connor Le wonders what minority rights will be next.

“It comes for LGBTQ+ Rights, for contraceptive rights, comes for privacy rights. So, this is more than health care and abortion it is for basic privacy,” said Le.

Speakers and organizers said the fight does not stop after protesting, so they are hoping to urge more people to go out and vote in 2022.

