Ballot initiative to address abortion rights in Michigan surpasses signature requirement, group says

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fight over legal abortion continues in Michigan.

A group of dedicated citizens aiming to get Michigan voters to decide on abortions feels confident they have the signatures to make that happen.

The group needs 425,000 signatures by Monday to get on the November ballot. Kelly Dillaha, the program director of Michigan’s Red Wine and Blue, said they have collected nearly twice that amount. They are now going through the validation process.

Dillaha said volunteers were well-trained and have an 88% validation success rate.

“We already have our house parties, events across the state planned, educating people on what they do next. We have women all over the state talking to their friends and family and neighbors about what the proposal encompasses. Not just abortion, but fertility treatments, reproductive rights, birth control,” Dillaha said. “We want people to understand the full scope of what this initiative is for and we want it to be passed in November.”

