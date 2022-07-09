Advertisement

Ballot initiative to address abortion rights in Michigan surpasses signature requirement, group says

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fight over legal abortion continues in Michigan.

A group of dedicated citizens aiming to get Michigan voters to decide on abortions feels confident they have the signatures to make that happen.

Background: New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan

The group needs 425,000 signatures by Monday to get on the November ballot. Kelly Dillaha, the program director of Michigan’s Red Wine and Blue, said they have collected nearly twice that amount. They are now going through the validation process.

Dillaha said volunteers were well-trained and have an 88% validation success rate.

“We already have our house parties, events across the state planned, educating people on what they do next. We have women all over the state talking to their friends and family and neighbors about what the proposal encompasses. Not just abortion, but fertility treatments, reproductive rights, birth control,” Dillaha said. “We want people to understand the full scope of what this initiative is for and we want it to be passed in November.”

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A vehicle drove onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the I-96 overpass, injuring four...
Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
Authorities are looking for two juveniles in connection with vandalism in Saranac on July 6-7,...
Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seek juveniles in connection with overnight vandalism
Detroit Police Chief James E. White
‘They were ambushed’ -- Detroit Police Chief details attack by gunman, calls on legislators to act

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Clerks across Michigan in search of election inspectors
Girl Scout fundraiser brings flocks of flamingos to Ingham County
Girl Scout fundraiser brings flocks of flamingos to Ingham County
Girl Scout fundraiser brings flocks of flamingos to Ingham County
Girl Scout fundraiser brings flocks of flamingos to Ingham County
Scrapfest returns to Lansing
Scrapfest returns to Lansing