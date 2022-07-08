Your Health: A new procedure for amputees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are as many as two million amputees in the United States. Many are fitted with prosthetic limbs that improve their mobility, but about half of all amputees have a difficult time wearing their prosthetic.

A new procedure is making a world of difference for those living with limb loss.

It’s a new beginning for Rogelio Garcia. He’s trying to move past what happened to him just a few months ago.

“Our local firefighters found him on fire and unconscious,” said Dr. Clifford Sheckter. “65-70% of his total body surface area was burned.”

At the time, burn specialist Sheckter said Garcia’s chance for survival was 20%. The hospital worked tirelessly to save him and then remove the dead tissue. That left doctors with a unique challenge.

“You only have 30% of your skin available to take to heal the rest of that,” Sheckter said.

Skin grafts alone couldn’t cover the wounds, so doctors used a treatment called Epicel. Roughly 5,000 square centimeters of his skin was grown inside a lab, all originating from the stem cells of Garcia’s own skin.

“The outer layer of our skin is called the epidermis,” Sheckter said. “It is one of the few tissues in our body that can actually regenerate.”

It was one of nine operations Garcia had while he was in a coma for two months.

After lots of physical therapy, Garcia was released from the hospital just four months after his accident. Doctors credit the Epicel treatment and his determination for his quick progress.

According to Epicel, burn patients who undergo their treatment have shown an increased survival rate of more than 80%.

