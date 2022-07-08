Advertisement

Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant

(Gerber)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Mich. (AP) - A worker died in an accident at a Gerber Products Co. plant in western Michigan.

Parent company Nestle says the employee was working on repairs to a production line when the accident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday at the plant in Fremont. The worker’s name has not been released.

The Fremont Police Department is investigating along with the Newaygo County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Nestle says it’s investigating and cooperating with authorities.

Operations at the plant have stopped temporarily. Support services are being offered to its more than 500 employees.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A vehicle drove onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the I-96 overpass, injuring four...
Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Detroit Police Chief James E. White
‘They were ambushed’ -- Detroit Police Chief details attack by gunman, calls on legislators to act

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man for questioning in retail fraud investigation
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Rainy Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend, free milkshakes for vasectomies, and an NFL first
‘Today is it for us’ -- Bath Village Diner closing its doors Friday
WILX Weather Webcast 7/8/2022 Midday Update