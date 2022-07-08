Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant

FREMONT, Mich. (AP) - A worker died in an accident at a Gerber Products Co. plant in western Michigan.

Parent company Nestle says the employee was working on repairs to a production line when the accident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday at the plant in Fremont. The worker’s name has not been released.

The Fremont Police Department is investigating along with the Newaygo County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Nestle says it’s investigating and cooperating with authorities.

Operations at the plant have stopped temporarily. Support services are being offered to its more than 500 employees.

