Now Desk Morning - Beautiful weekend on deck, an update on the assassination of Shinzo Abe, a potato chip spider, leopard twins welcomed at a zoo, and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as we look at the beautiful weekend on deck.

Then News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning, including an update on the assassination of former Japan Prime Minister Abe, US Capitol Police attacked, an infamous movie prop up for auction, and twin leopard cubs born at a Nashville Zoo. Plus we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 8th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1897
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1894
  • Jackson Record High: 103º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1984

