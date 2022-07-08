WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Rainy Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend, free milkshakes for vasectomies, and an NFL first

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an update on rain chances ahead of a good-looking weekend.

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 8th, 2022

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 1897

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1894

Jackson Record High: 103º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1984

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.