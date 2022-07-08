WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Rainy Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend, free milkshakes for vasectomies, and an NFL first
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an update on rain chances ahead of a good-looking weekend.
Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- A little rain Friday, but a beautiful weekend ahead
- Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
- Raiders hire 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
- Tennessee hot dog restaurant offering free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 8th, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 100° 1897
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1894
- Jackson Record High: 103º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1984
