Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured

A vehicle drove onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the I-96 overpass, injuring four people July 7, 2022.
A vehicle drove onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the I-96 overpass, injuring four people July 7, 2022.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police believe a medical emergency could be responsible for a Thursday crash that sent four people to the hospital in Lansing.

According to authorities, a westbound driver on I-96 lost control of their vehicle and drove off the overpass onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Police said the vehicle fell from the overpass and struck a southbound vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police confirmed injuries were not life-threatening and ranged from scratches to fractures.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the I-96 exit ramp for roughly two hours.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

