Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police believe a medical emergency could be responsible for a Thursday crash that sent four people to the hospital in Lansing.

According to authorities, a westbound driver on I-96 lost control of their vehicle and drove off the overpass onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Police said the vehicle fell from the overpass and struck a southbound vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police confirmed injuries were not life-threatening and ranged from scratches to fractures.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the I-96 exit ramp for roughly two hours.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.