‘Today is it for us’ -- Bath Village Diner closing it’s doors Friday

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - Bath Village Diner will be closing its doors Friday.

The restaurant owners made the announcement last Thursday by Facebook post, saying they’ll be closing the doors until further notice. They said they have been struggling due to, “rising costs and everything it takes to keep the doors open.”

“On March 13, 2020 we opened our doors. We were unsure of our future and hopeful for sure,” the owners wrote. “We had no idea we were days away from a worldwide pandemic. Then fast forward two years and we are faced with record high inflation. Put these two together and we’ve had to make the horribly hard decision to close our doors.”

The owners thanked their customers for supporting them and invited all who wanted to say goodbye to come by Friday for their final day in business.

“Today is it for us.” they wrote. “We will miss you!”

The diner will open Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and their dinner service from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

