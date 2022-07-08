Rental prices rising 4 times faster than wages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Americans may be making more money for many jobs now that it is an employee’s market, but you put that up against inflation and supply shortages and it pretty much wipes out those wage gains.

Low-income Americans are finding it harder than ever before to keep up with the rising cost of rental prices. Danetha Doe, an economist for real estate data company Clever Real Estate, points out U.S. rent prices are rising four times faster than Americans’ paychecks.

“The rental price increase was 149% and, to give context to that, income has only increased 35% over the same time period,” Doe said.

In most places, there is no limit on the amount your landlord can increase the rent, although they must abide by the terms of your lease or rental agreement.

Doe said you must do more than complain about the hike in rent prices.

“Get really clear on where your money is going. Sit down. Look at your expenses. Financial awareness is the first step,” Doe said. “Know exactly how you’re spending your money and how much money you’re bringing in.”

If the money coming in doesn’t match what must go out to pay the bills, consider asking for a raise at work or looking for different ways to earn a little extra money outside of your day job.

Doe said, “It’s really tough for folks to be able to afford the basic comforts that previous generations have been able to afford.”

If you find your rent is rising you can always try to talk to your landlord. You can also take a look at ways to cut back on other expenses in your life.

As a renter, learn of any and all rights you are entitled to in the city and state you reside. Think about whether you should stay or go if your rent is increasing, the cost of the move could be more than you imagined and there is no guarantee you’ll find a safe comfortable place lower than the one you have now.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development considers “fair market” rental prices in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties to be $767 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, $936 for a two-bedroom, $1,200 for a three-bedroom house and $1,2 69 a month for a four-bedroom.

Prices are similar in Jackson County and lower in Hillsdale County.

