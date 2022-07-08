Red Wings take Rogle C Marco Kasper 8th overall in NHL Draft

MONTREAL (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings took Rogle center Marco Kasper at 8th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Kasper, a 6′ 1″, 187 pounder, is projected by General manager Steve Yzerman as a top 6 center, and could play all three forward positions.

Kasper plays for Rogle, a team in the Swedish Elite League, where current defenseman Moritz Seider played.

At the time of the pick, the Red Wings have nine more picks over the next six rounds.

