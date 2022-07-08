Advertisement

Red Wings Complete Their Draft

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings completed their two day draft in Montreal Friday by selecting six forwards and two defensemen. They also traded a pick to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for veteran backup goaltender Villi Husso. The Red Wings promptly signed him to a three year contract. The Red Wings’ first pick Thursday, the eighth choice overall, was center Marco Kaspar, 18, an Austrian native who played this past season in Sweden.

