Red Wings Complete Their Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings completed their two day draft in Montreal Friday by selecting six forwards and two defensemen. They also traded a pick to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for veteran backup goaltender Villi Husso. The Red Wings promptly signed him to a three year contract. The Red Wings’ first pick Thursday, the eighth choice overall, was center Marco Kaspar, 18, an Austrian native who played this past season in Sweden.

