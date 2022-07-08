Okemos Road in Meridian Township closed for construction

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, northbound Okemos Road will be closed at Mt Hope Road for construction.

This closure is for placement of the bridge beams as part of the Red Cedar River bridge construction. Drivers heading north on Okemos Road will have to turn left onto westbound Mt Hope. The construction is expected to last from around 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid that intersection during construction times if possible.

