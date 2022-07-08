MSU’s Gucciardi Chosen in NHL Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sophomore defenseman David Gucciardi has been chosen by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal. Gucciardi is a Toronto native and played all 36 games this past season for the Spartans, scoring five goals. He has the option to stay and play for MSU this fall if he so chooses and the Capitals would retain his draft rights.

