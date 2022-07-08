Advertisement

MSU Lands 13th Football Verbal

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football program has landed a verbal commitment from offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, who will be a senior this fall at Clarkston High School. Dellinger is considered a four star level prospect and he becomes the 13th commit for the class of 2023. None of coach Mel Tucker’s newcomers can officially sign until mid December.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A vehicle drove onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the I-96 overpass, injuring four...
Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Detroit Police Chief James E. White
‘They were ambushed’ -- Detroit Police Chief details attack by gunman, calls on legislators to act

Latest News

Novak Djokovic said he would rather skip the French Open and Wimbledon instead of getting...
Another Milestone For Djokovic
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Cabrera Chosen For All Star Game
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period...
Red Wings Complete Their Draft
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s Gucciardi Chosen in NHL Draft