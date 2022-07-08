MSU Lands 13th Football Verbal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football program has landed a verbal commitment from offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, who will be a senior this fall at Clarkston High School. Dellinger is considered a four star level prospect and he becomes the 13th commit for the class of 2023. None of coach Mel Tucker’s newcomers can officially sign until mid December.

