Michigan State University receives $15 million for pilot program to prevent violence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a time plagued by gun violence, Michigan is putting money into prevention.

The Michigan State University Department of Psychiatry will receive $15 million in state funding for its new Center for Targeted Violence Prevention.

Experts said it’s a one-of-a-kind pilot program that will stop school violence before it’s too late. The program will help identify and assess children at risk for committing violent acts ahead of it happening.

As a child psychiatrist, much of Dr. Alyse Ley’s work involves trauma. Shortly after the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Ley found herself working with survivors of the unthinkable. It changed her outlook entirely.

“I thought we needed to do something beyond what we’re doing, beyond the research, beyond just looking at the incidents in order to stop them before they occur,” Ley said.

That’s when Dr. Frank Straub, with the National Policing Institute, and Ley started making plans to asses children and young adults at risk for violent behavior.

“We have to identify individuals that are at risk for committing acts of violence and intervene as quickly as possible,” Straub said.

Experts based the model on more than 300 incidents of violent school attacks to pinpoint certain risk factors. Ley and Straub knew the work couldn’t stop at identifying them, it would have to go beyond that.

“Kids are often identified but they often fall between the cracks. They fall within this gray area where they’re not really handled by the education system, not handled in medicine, they’re not handled really in mental health,” Ley said. “And they haven’t done anything to be followed by law enforcement, so what do you do with these kids?”

To answer their own question, they brough experts in law enforcement, medicine and education together to create a model, giving at-risk children the attention they need. That includes psychiatric assessments and care for both children and their families. Straub thinks this kind of help could stop tragedies before they happen.

“Instead we can tell success stories about incidents that were averted because communities came together there was support from mental health practitioners from educators and from others in the community that changed the trajectory of these individuals lives,” Straub said.

Ley and Straub said it won’t just save at-risk children, it will save communities.

“Every child has a chance to change the course of their life,” Ley said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

During the pilot stage, intensive support teams will be set up in five regions throughout Michigan, but they hope to see it grow in the coming years.

