Lights to be installed on Jackson’s MLK Equality Trail

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s going to be a safer walk at night on the MLK Equality Trail in Jackson.

The city will start installing new lights on the trail Monday. There will be 62 LED lights installed from Prospect Street to Weatherwax Drive.

Crews are expected to finish installation in October. Once complete, the entire 3.7 mile trail will have lighting, making it safer for residents and improving access during darker months.

Residents will still be able to use the trail during the construction period, but should be prepared for the possibility of brief closures so crews can do the installations safely.

More information on the improvement project and future plans can be found on the official City of Jackson website here.

