Advertisement

Lights to be installed on Jackson’s MLK Equality Trail

Project partially funded by a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
MLK Equality Trail in Jackson
MLK Equality Trail in Jackson(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s going to be a safer walk at night on the MLK Equality Trail in Jackson.

The city will start installing new lights on the trail Monday. There will be 62 LED lights installed from Prospect Street to Weatherwax Drive.

Crews are expected to finish installation in October. Once complete, the entire 3.7 mile trail will have lighting, making it safer for residents and improving access during darker months.

Residents will still be able to use the trail during the construction period, but should be prepared for the possibility of brief closures so crews can do the installations safely.

More information on the improvement project and future plans can be found on the official City of Jackson website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A vehicle drove onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the I-96 overpass, injuring four...
Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Detroit Police Chief James E. White
‘They were ambushed’ -- Detroit Police Chief details attack by gunman, calls on legislators to act

Latest News

Greater Laingsburg Recyclers holding recycling drop-off Saturday
Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
Now Desk Afternoon - Rainy Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend, free milkshakes for...
Now Desk Afternoon - Rainy Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend, free milkshakes for vasectomies, and an NFL first
Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant