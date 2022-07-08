Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Lansing's Green Dot Stables is closing following service on Sunday, July 10.
‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Jamie Melton, 37, has been charged in connection with a homicide on City Market Drive in...
2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan State University receives $15 million for pilot program to prevent violence
A vehicle drove onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the I-96 overpass, injuring four...
Vehicle drives off I-96 overpass, striking vehicle on MLK in Lansing -- 4 injured
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
‘New normal’ for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting
Border Patrol agents in Texas report they recently discovered migrants smuggled inside...
Border Patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside toolboxes