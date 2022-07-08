Greater Laingsburg Recyclers holding recycling drop-off Saturday
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Need to get rid of your recycling? Residents of all communities can get their goods recycled Saturday.
The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers are collecting items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their facility at 7500 Woodbury Road.
They are not accepting plastic bags or polystyrene/styrofoam, but they are accepting the following items:
- Newspaper and phone books
- Tin and scrap metal
- Aluminum (separate)
- Corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags here)
- Boxboard
- Mixed office paper and junk mail
- Magazines
- Books
- #1 plastics, (bottles and jars -- no clamshells, takeout, berries or salad containers)
- #2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers)
- #5 plastics
- Garden pots, trays and tags
- Household batteries (please separate into regular, rechargeable and lithium)
- Empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP
- Electronics (no TVs or monitor screens)
- Glass (bottles and jars only), all colors, on a trial basis
- Dental Care Products (toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers)
