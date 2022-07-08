Advertisement

Greater Laingsburg Recyclers holding recycling drop-off Saturday

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Need to get rid of your recycling? Residents of all communities can get their goods recycled Saturday.

The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers are collecting items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their facility at 7500 Woodbury Road.

They are not accepting plastic bags or polystyrene/styrofoam, but they are accepting the following items:

  • Newspaper and phone books
  • Tin and scrap metal
  • Aluminum (separate)
  • Corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags here)
  • Boxboard
  • Mixed office paper and junk mail
  • Magazines
  • Books
  • #1 plastics, (bottles and jars -- no clamshells, takeout, berries or salad containers)
  • #2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers)
  • #5 plastics
  • Garden pots, trays and tags
  • Household batteries (please separate into regular, rechargeable and lithium)
  • Empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP
  • Electronics (no TVs or monitor screens)
  • Glass (bottles and jars only), all colors, on a trial basis
  • Dental Care Products (toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers)

