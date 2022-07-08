Greater Laingsburg Recyclers holding recycling drop-off Saturday

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Need to get rid of your recycling? Residents of all communities can get their goods recycled Saturday.

The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers are collecting items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their facility at 7500 Woodbury Road.

They are not accepting plastic bags or polystyrene/styrofoam, but they are accepting the following items:

Newspaper and phone books

Tin and scrap metal

Aluminum (separate)

Corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags here)

Boxboard

Mixed office paper and junk mail

Magazines

Books

#1 plastics, (bottles and jars -- no clamshells, takeout, berries or salad containers)

#2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers)

#5 plastics

Garden pots, trays and tags

Household batteries (please separate into regular, rechargeable and lithium)

Empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP

Electronics (no TVs or monitor screens)

Glass (bottles and jars only), all colors, on a trial basis

Dental Care Products (toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers)

