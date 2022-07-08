Advertisement

Girl Scout fundraiser brings flocks of flamingos to Ingham County

Girl Scout fundraiser brings flocks of flamingos to Ingham County
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - In Ingham County, some Girl Scouts have come up with a birdiful way to reach their fundraising goals.

For a donation, you can fill someone’s yard with plastic yard flamingos. Troops 306-00 and 305-90 are going for their gold projects and also planning some trips. You can send a flock of flamingos for a birthday, a retirement or just to bring smiles to people’s faces, like they did Friday at the Jefferson Senior Center.

To schedule your own flock, reach out to the Mason Girl Scouts here.

