Get ‘hooked’ on coffee, wine and books at Hooked

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hooked is a new Lansing, Michigan bookstore with a coffee shop and wine bar.

It is at the corner with Dori Ln. just east of 127 in the new apartment building across from the former Frandor Sears.

You can order from the cafe online or browse the books and pick up in store.

They feature community-building events such as book clubs, guided tastings, and meet-the-author talks.

Check out more in the video.

