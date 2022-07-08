Clerks across Michigan in search of election inspectors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all the misinformation about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the 2022 midterm election will be under even more scrutiny. And that has clerks across Michigan working to find more inspectors to work at the polls.

Election Inspectors are a crucial art of elections in Michigan. They can be assigned to do just about any job at the polls. You don’t need experience to be one -- but you do have to be at least 18 years old and a registered voter.

“But in terms of skill level for the election poll book or the ballot handler, you have to take an additional class beyond the general class that everyone tales,” said Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark.

And of course, you have to pass. But that’s not all.

“And you have to exhibit that you can, in an interactive training environment, that you can issue ballots and balance your precinct,” said Clark.

The Delta Township Clerk did stress just how important it is for the community to be involved in the election process.

“They’re who stand next to you in the grocery store line, sit next to you in church, your neighbor down the street. Those are the people that actually conduct and execute the elections on Election Day,” said Clark.

Lansing’s Clerk has a list of 140 people who’d like to help out on Election Day this year. And right after they go through detailed training, the City Clerk said there’s one last step.

“They have to swear an oath that they are going to uphold the constitution of the state of Michigan and the United States, and that they will faithfully discharge their duties as an Election Inspector,” said Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope.

Translation, you’re not working for a candidate or a party -- you’re working for the people casting the ballots.

