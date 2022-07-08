CDC: 1/3 of US living in ‘high COVID-19 community level’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. The CDC says about a third of people in the US are living in a county considered “high COVID-19 community level.”

Johns Hopkins University has been tracking cases throughout the pandemic. Its data shows new cases have gone up about 10% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations are rising too, with deaths are holding steady.

On average, about 300 Americans are killed by COVID-19 each day.

In Michigan, 15 counties are in the medium spread category. Those include Kent, Isabella and Midland County.

