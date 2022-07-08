Cabrera Chosen For All Star Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera has been chosen by Commissioner Rob Manfred to play in baseball’s all star game. It will be held Tuesday, July 19th in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ stadium. Manfred has the right in the new collective bargaining agreement to choose one veteran for each team and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals was his National League pick. Cabrera is 39 years old and has not played in the all star game since 2016.

