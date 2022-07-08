Advertisement

Another Milestone For Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said he would rather skip the French Open and Wimbledon instead of getting...
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Novak Djokovic has reached his eighth Wimbledon final by winning his 27th consecutive match at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic got off to a slow start before taking control in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 semifinal victory over British player Cam Norrie at Centre Court. Djokovic will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the championship on Sunday. Kyrgios did not need to play on Friday because Rafael Nadal withdrew from their semifinal with an injury. Djokovic reached his men’s-record 32nd Grand Slam title match. He seeks a 21st major title and seventh at the All England Club, which would be his fourth in a row there.

