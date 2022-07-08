Air Force secretary tours Selfridge Air Force National Guard Base in Macomb County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Whitmer will host Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III at Selfridge Air Force National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

Selfridge Air Force Base is a bipartisan priority that sustains thousands of jobs at both military and civilian levels and serves as an economic leader for Macomb County. In the recently passed budget, Gov. Whitmer worked with lawmakers to deliver $8.1 million for an expansion of the base’s runway to ensure that it is well-equipped to carry out its mission for decades to come.

The governor will join Sec. Kendall, along with the Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard Paul D. Rogers, US Senator Debbie Stabenow, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, and local officials for a tour of the operations and projected renovations stemming from the historic budget deal.

Next: Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.