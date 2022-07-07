You Can Help WILX Make an Impact in July with Operation Backpack!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the week of 7/18/22 - 7/22/22, WILX is partnering with St. Vincent Catholic Charities to support local children collecting new backpacks and school supplies to help local kids start school with what they need!

The below items are heavily in need for school children and can be dropped off at The WILX Studios, 500 American Drive, Lansing, Delta Dental 4100 Okemos Road, Okemos and St. Vincent’s Catholic Charities 2800 West Willow Street, Lansing (by garage door) between 7/18 & 7/22.

New backpacks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, lined notebook paper, three-ring binders, pens & pencils, erasers & pencil sharpeners, glue & glue-sticks, highlighters, crayons, colored markers, colored pencils, rulers and planners.



If you are unable to donate in person, and would still like to donate, WILX will be hosting a NEWS 10 Phone Bank on Friday 7/22 during our newscasts at: 4:30AM - 7AM, 11:00 - 11:30AM, 4:00 - 6:30PM. Volunteers will be on hand to answer your calls and take your monetary donations over the phone to purchase products in need. You can also donate directly online HERE and learn more about St. Vincent Catholic Charities and the amazing work they do by clicking HERE.

Thank you Mid-Michigan for helping to Make an Impact!

