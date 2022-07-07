Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer in Metro Detroit to talk education

Whitmer may also touch on the Detroit Police officer and shooting suspect who both died Wednesday night
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TROY, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in Troy to speak with parents on the recently passed education budget. That budget includes resources for student mental health and school safety.

Background: Gov. Whitmer, Republican-led legislature agree on 2023 budget

Whitmer may also touch on the Detroit Police officer and shooting suspect who both died Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

‘A tragic event’ -- Detroit police officer, suspect killed in shooting

