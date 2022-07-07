Gov. Whitmer in Metro Detroit to talk education

TROY, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in Troy to speak with parents on the recently passed education budget. That budget includes resources for student mental health and school safety.

Background: Gov. Whitmer, Republican-led legislature agree on 2023 budget

Whitmer may also touch on the Detroit Police officer and shooting suspect who both died Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.