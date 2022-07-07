‘They were ambushed’ -- Detroit Police Chief details attack by gunman, calls on legislators to act

DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit’s Police Chief is calling on lawmakers to act after a police officer was shot and killed during a standoff late Wednesday.

Loren Courts, 40, was a five-year veteran of the force. He was married and a father of a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old daughter. Earlier Thursday, Gov. Whitmer offered her condolences to Courts’ family.

Background: Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

“Gun violence is a uniquely American problem, I am heartbroken for the family of the fallen officer,” Whitmer said. “I know that the department and the City of Detroit are wrapping their arms around the family and I will be reaching out to the family as well.”

At a press conference, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said he was personally fed up with a lack of action following multiple shootings.

“It’s getting a little bit old, hearing what everyone’s going to do. It’s time to do it,” White said. “Last night a Detroit Police Officer, along with a number of other officers, rushed to Joy Road and Marlowe Street responding to a 911 call for shots fired. Something that happens all too often in our community. And our officers respond. Day in and day out. Even after this incident.”

He later said that he personally believes assault weapons sold to civilians are part of the problem.

“My independent position is that these assault weapons should not be available to the public,” White said, referring to the weapon the shooter used. “They’re not for hunting deer.”

Chief White described how the officers responded according to training, but described the situation as a planned attack.

“They were ambushed,” White said. “The first officers arriving were ambushed by this gunman. And that vehicle was officer Courts. He was shot and later died.”

White said the suspect immediately began firing at the officers with a Draco, a semi-automatic weapon with a high capacity clip.

He said, “The officers responded in minutes -- they had no chance. They had backup. They used their training and their tactics, and the murderer shot the window out of his apartment and immediately shot the officer while he was in the car.”

According to White, the shooter then walked out of the building and towards the Courts’ vehicle. During this time, officer Amanda Hudgens was applying first aid, attempting to save Courts’ life.

“Officer Hudgens has to make a decision. She wants to keep direct pressure on the wound, but behind her is the murderer walking toward them with this assault rifle,” White said. “She made a choice that many people in the same circumstances would say they would make, but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen anyone make it. He’s advancing toward her with the Draco. She glances back, braces herself and continues applying pressure.”

He said Hudgens was preparing to be killed in that moment.

“Thankfully, there was another officer who stopped the threat,” White said.

The unnamed officer fired several rounds at the suspect, later identified as Ehmani Mack Davis, 19. Davis was killed by the Detroit officers who returned fire.

Chief White reported that Detroit Police believe the shooter intended to commit suicide by instigating a gun fight with police. He added a personal note during the press conference.

“I’m focused. This is unacceptable, and this should be the line,” White said. “Whatever your tipping point is, this should be it.”

