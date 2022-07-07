Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Rene Gomez Jr.

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Rene Gomez Jr.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Rene Gomez Jr.

Gomez had a great season for the Warriors Junior Varsity Basketball team with a 25-point game against Swartz Creek. They now head into baseball season.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Lansing's Green Dot Stables is closing following service on Sunday, July 10.
‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
Jamie Melton, 37, has been charged in connection with a homicide on City Market Drive in...
2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing

Latest News

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Roles About to Change For Pro Tennis Coaches
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner Pleads Guilty in Russia
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Nadal Withdraws at Wimbledon
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
New Deal For Zion Williamson