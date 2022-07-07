Staudt’s Rising Stars: Rene Gomez Jr.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Rene Gomez Jr.

Gomez had a great season for the Warriors Junior Varsity Basketball team with a 25-point game against Swartz Creek. They now head into baseball season.

