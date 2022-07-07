Spinal cord surgery allows injured patients to breathe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When someone suffers a severe spinal cord injury, most people think about the impact on their arms and legs, but spinal cord injuries can also impact breathing.

Breathing issues are the number one cause of death for a person with a spinal cord injury.

At age 29, William “Buddy” Marshall was living his childhood dream. After eight years as a naval aviator, he had just become a Top Gun instructor. About six months into his new position, a driver fleeing police struck his car at 100 miles per hour. He said he doesn’t remember the incident.

He was paralyzed from the neck down and required a ventilator to breathe.

Dr. Matthew Kaufman is a pioneer in a specialized surgery that helps injured people breathe more easily by repairing the delicate phrenic nerves that run on either side of the diaphragm.

“The phrenic nerve’s job is to transmit the electrical impulse from our brain to cause the diaphragm to contract and to allow the lung to fill with air,” Kaufman said.

In Buddy’s case, surgeons also implanted a stimulator to treat the diaphragm music and help it contract. While he hasn’t regained mobility in the seven years since the crash, the nerve graft has improved his quality of life.

